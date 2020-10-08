Man Accused Of Stealing Pouch

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was remanded to prison after he was accused of trying to steal a woman’s money pouch.

Louben Pierre appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes after he was accused of attempting to steal Lana Gordon’s black pouch on October 5. According to the prosecution, Ms Gordon had $85 cash in the pouch.

During his arraignment, Pierre denied the charge and the matter was adjourned to December 7 for trial.

In the meantime, the defendant was remanded into custody.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.