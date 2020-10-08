Three Months In Jail For Store Break-In And Theft

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A SPANISH Wells man was sentenced to three months in prison for breaking into his father’s shop and for stealing an assortment of vodka from another business last week.

Adrian Pinder, 50, was charged with one count of shop breaking and two counts of stealing from a shop after he was accused of breaking into Spanish Wells Food Fair on October 1. Pinder was further accused of stealing an assortment of vodka from Wreckers Restaurant and Bar on October 2.

During his hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, Pinder admitted to committing all three offences.

The court was told that around 8.33pm last Thursday, Pinder’s father told police his son had broken into his store and caused damage to his door. The prosecution also said the next day, the manager of Wreckers Restaurant and Bar reported that they had seen video surveillance of Pinder stealing $236 worth of vodka from their establishment. The accused was subsequently arrested. In an interview with police a short time later, he admitted to the offences.

During the hearing, Pinder told the magistrate he had a drinking problem and went on binges from time to time. He claimed his father had thrown out some of his liquor, so he broke into his store out of anger. He also claimed he was having marital problems and would drink to “take away the bad feelings”.

As a result, Magistrate Forbes accepted his guilty pleas and sentenced him to three months in prison. He also said he would make a note so Pinder could receive drug and alcohol counselling while in custody.

Yesterday, a man who threatened to kill his ex-wife before stealing her car battery was also sentenced to a year behind bars.

Aristotle Smith, 34, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with one count each of threats of death and stealing.

He pleaded guilty to both offences yesterday.

The court was told that Smith’s ex-wife was at her residence on October 4 when Smith came there and threatened to kill her. The prosecution said the woman told police she also observed Smith stealing her $140 car battery at the time of the incident.

When given an opportunity to speak during the hearing, Smith told the magistrate that he was battling a “monster” drug addiction that he had developed from the age of 14. He also revealed that the last time he was in court, another magistrate had ordered him to attend drug counselling.

He said he did not get the chance to start the rehabilitation programme yet.

In response, Magistrate McKinney noted that the accused had spent a year in prison for crimes of a similar nature. As a result, he sentenced Smith to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and ordered him to compensate his ex-wife $140 for her stolen car battery. Magistrate McKinney also said he would make a note so Smith could receive counseling and treatment while on remand.