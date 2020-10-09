American Airlines Back To The Bahamas

AMERICAN Airlines yesterday resumed service between Miami International Airport and six destinations in the region, including Eleuthera, Freeport and George Town, Exuma.

On October 10, the airline is also planning to resume flights from MIA to Marsh Harbour and from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to George Town.

“As we continue with the steady resumption of our operations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, our teams throughout the region have been focused on providing our customers with a safe and seamless travel experience,” said Jose Freig, American’s managing director of operations for the Caribbean and Latin America. “Through efforts that include our clean commitment, and soon, preflight COVID-19 testing in some markets, we hope to restore confidence in the safety of air travel.”

In June, American began to resume flying to Caribbean destinations previously suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the month of October, the airline plans to operate more than 300 weekly flights to 23 destinations in the region, including flights to Nassau, Eleuthera, Freeport, George Town and Marsh Harbour.

“As part of an ongoing effort to help protect customer health and safety, inspire confidence in air travel and advance the industry’s recovery from COVID-19, American is collaborating with several foreign governments to begin offering preflight COVID-19 testing for customers travelling to international destinations. The airline is engaged with Jamaica and The Bahamas, as well as with CARICOM, about launching these programmes in Caribbean markets,” American Airlines said.