Family Questions Sister’S ‘Drowning’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A SISTER of a woman whose body was found washed ashore on a beach in Eleuthera last month is questioning police who say they did not find any signs of foul play and that her sibling had drowned.

On September 19, officers were called to a scene in Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, where a woman’s body was found washed up on the shoreline. Family members say the woman is 25-year-old Keva Cash.

Eulena Cash told The Tribune she was updated on Monday by an officer on her sister’s death, but believes there is “no way possible” she could simply have drowned based on the state of Keva’s body.

She said her mother went to identify the body and her sister’s face was unrecognisable. Her mother was only able to recognise the deceased by her hair, Ms Cash said.

“When she went to identify (the body)... every tooth in Keva’s mouth, front teeth up, top, and bottom, was gone… You see her jaw was broken,” she said.

“I saw her that night (before she died),” she added. “Keva did not have a bruise on her face nor her neck, her hand, her skin. Keva had all of her front teeth... no missing teeth.

“So that means she beat herself up, she took at all her teeth - that’s what you’re trying to tell me?”

When the body was taken out of the water, Ms Cash said the family saw that her face appeared beaten and bruised. However, she claimed the officer could not give an answer to her when she brought this up.

“When I began to tell him exactly how they saw the body, he could not answer me, he gone speechless and I was like wow!” she recounted.

“He hung up and I called him and I messaged him and I said to him, ‘Can we do an autopsy ourselves? Can you show me how to go about that?’ No answer.”

Keva was last seen around 7.30pm on Friday, September 18.

Her sister previously told The Tribune that Keva was expected at a relative’s birthday the next day, but never showed. Relatives were soon told her body had been found on the beach.

She suspects someone the family knows had something to do with her sister’s death although police never reported that anyone was in custody.

She recounted a remark this man allegedly told her mother before Keva’s body was found.

She said: “That Saturday morning when my mother was coming to hike up to the party she went looking for her daughter. She asked the person, where is her daughter. He said in front of multiple people who were standing around the area ‘...by the beach, I put her to sleep for good’.”

When contacted for comment, an official from the Central Detective Unit told The Tribune Keva’s death has been ruled a drowning.