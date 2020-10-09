Paho, International Organisation For Migration Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE Pan American Health Organisation and the International Organisation for Migration signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to strengthen cooperation on health and migration in the Americas.

Details of this agreement support the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and also ensure progress towards universal access to health and universal health coverage, leaving no migrant behind.

Officials said migrants often face barriers to accessing healthcare, a situation exacerbated by the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Signing this agreement means two fundamental things,” said Antonio Vitorino, IOM director general. “It’s an MOU based on the great work that we have already developed in the field. We are the officials of protection and safeguarding of human rights. It also means a commitment for the future. A commitment of sharing values and being engaged to guarantee full access to healthcare for migrants, refugees and displaced people.

“This initially, will bring together governments, UN nations, civil society, implementing partners across the region of Latin America and the Caribbean and the cross sections and disciplines to address migrant health issues associated with rapidly changing and increasingly diverse societies. We will act as one UN and will definitely leave no one behind.”

Dr Carissa F Etienne, PAHO director, in her address said, “Migrants are often exposed to diverse social, environmental and economic factors that jeopardise their physical and mental wellbeing. “Migrants face challenges at every stage of the migration process. Transitioning through countries, their health security is often threatened. They often faces stigma and discrimination as they seek the most basic care and treatment, food or shelter.

“They face the most important (barrier) which impacts access to health. In recipient countries administrative barriers impede access and coverage in essential services with safety nets often excluding the migrant population from accessing social services and protection mechanisms. I dare say that this situation has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic where as of today they have been more than 18.5 million cases and more than 580,000 deaths.”

Dr Virtornio said when a COVID-19 vaccine is made available, it is absolutely necessary to guarantee equal and fair access to all countries and all groups that populate the world. He said it might be a gigantic task, but PAHO and IOM must guarantee that nobody is excluded from benefiting from the vaccine.