Three In Hospital

THREE men are in hospital after shooting and stabbing incidents.

According to police, shortly after 9am on Wednesday officers received a complaint of a man being shot in Domingo Heights, New Providence.

Responding officers were told that four men were involved in an argument and one had produced a handgun, shooting it in the direction of the others.

This left two of the men with injuries. They were both taken to hospital.

One is listed as critical while the other is in stable condition.

Then shortly after 10am on Wednesday, police were called to a stabbing incident that occurred on St Luke Street.

Officers found a man with injuries about his body and were told that two men were involved in an argument when one of them produced a knife and stabbed the other, causing injuries. The victim was later taken to hospital where he is in stable condition.

Acting on information the officers proceeded to Sequoia Street where they arrested a man in connection with this incident.

The investigations continue.