68 New Cases Of Covid-19 On Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there were 68 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 additional recovered cases.

This brought the total number of cases to 5,023 with 2,070 of those active.

Sixty-four of the new cases were in New Providence, two were in Eleuthera, one was in Bimini and one was in Andros.

There have been 106 deaths in total. Fourteen deaths are under investigation.