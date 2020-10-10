91 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises To 106 On Friday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 91 new cases of COVID-19 and three confirmed deaths on Friday.

There was also one additional death under investigation and one death reclassified as COVID-19 related. Seventy-eight additional cases have recovered.

The total number of cases is now 4,955 with 2,093 of those active.

Eighty-two of the new cases were in New Providence, one was in Grand Bahama, one was in Bimini and the locations of the other cases are pending.

A 73-year-old man and a 66-year-old man of New Providence who died on October 8, a 58-year-old woman of New Providence who died on October 9 and a 33-year-old woman of New Providence, whose September 30 death was reclassified as COVID-19 related, brought the total number of deaths to 106.

There are now 14 deaths under investigation.