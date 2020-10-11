Eight Injured In Exuma Boating Accident

Eight people were injured in a boating accident off Exuma on Saturday night.
According to police, the vessel, which had a crew of three and 19 passengers on board, collided with a reef in the area of Buck Cay at around 8pm.
Those on board were assisted to the mainland by other boaters.
Police officers arriving at the scene from George Town found the cruise craft partially submerged.
Five men and three women have been treated for non-threatening injuries at the island’s medical facility.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
bahamianson 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Did they leave nassau? If so, they should not have been allowed to leave. The defense force should have stopped all vessels from leaving nassau.So, what they would have done is, nassau numbers go down and exumas numbers start and go up because of them going over there and potentially carrying the virus with them.totally reckless
HarryWyckoff 40 minutes ago
You’re making all these attacks and judgments without any... zero... evidence it left Nassau.
How utterly ridiculous. Is your life that empty?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID