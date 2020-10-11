Eight Injured In Exuma Boating Accident

Eight people were injured in a boating accident off Exuma on Saturday night.

According to police, the vessel, which had a crew of three and 19 passengers on board, collided with a reef in the area of Buck Cay at around 8pm.

Those on board were assisted to the mainland by other boaters.

Police officers arriving at the scene from George Town found the cruise craft partially submerged.

Five men and three women have been treated for non-threatening injuries at the island’s medical facility.

Investigations are ongoing.