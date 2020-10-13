Davis Pays Tribute As Ex-Minister Dies, 77

FORMER Cabinet minister Darrell Rolle died at his home yesterday at 77 years of age.

Mr Rolle represented the Mangrove Cay constituency in Andros from 1971 until his retirement in 1997. When he was elected to the House of Assembly at age 28 after a bye-election, he became “one of the youngest elected legislators on record,” a statement from Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday.

A native of Lowe Sound, Andros, Mr Rolle held many positions during his 26 years as senior government official. As a member of the Pindling Cabinet, he served as minister of transport, minister of home affairs, minister of labour, minister of education and culture, and minister of works and utilities, among other posts.

His last Cabinet post was minister of national security, a position he held from 1990 until August 1992, when the PLP was voted out of office that year.

“Darrell Rolle was the youngest Cabinet minister ever and one of the longest serving ministers of the Pindling Cabinet, eclipsed only by Sir Clement T Maynard,” Mr Davis noted. “Mr Rolle was a trusted and loyal Pindling PLP and an ardent supporter of the progressive movement. He played an active role in the formulation of the numerous public policies, the establishment of the many public institutions and the passage of scores of pieces of legislation that together form the modern Bahamas.

“He was a good and faithful servant of the people and we thank him for his public service as he transitions to receive his eternal reward,” Mr Davis said, extending condolences on behalf of his wife and senior PLP members.