Decision Awaited On Junkanoo During Pandemic

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle said officials are awaiting Cabinet’s decision on how Junkanoo can still be celebrated this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Rolle made the statement before yesterday’s Cabinet meeting when asked about the ministry’s celebratory plans concerning the upcoming holiday season, which in pre-COVID times, would have been marked with Junkanoo parades.

She said: “Well, as you’re aware, you have youth month in October. You have sports month in November. We do that on a virtual platform and then you have culture month in December which normally includes the Junkanoo celebrations. We are awaiting to see Cabinet’s determination as to what will be the best thing to do and what would be the safest way we can go about celebrating our Junkanoo, albeit a virtual platform.

“But what is important for me as minister of culture is to ensure that we continue to promote and enhance and preserve Bahamian culture in the best way we can notwithstanding COVID-19.”

In July, officials made the decision to cancel all traditional Junkanoo parades in response to the rising COVID cases.

Last month, Dion Miller, chairman of Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence, told The Tribune the decision has not changed, adding the Junkanoo community has seen a decline in donations due to the financial strain from the pandemic.

“We are still in the process of looking at some virtual experiences. We have nothing finalised in that regard yet – we are working with our partners and with the government to see if it is possible to make something happen that keeps everyone safe and promotes social distancing,” he said.

Despite restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs Rolle told reporters yesterday officials are still committed to ensuring that Bahamian culture is preserved and celebrated.

This also applies to National Youth Month, which is celebrated in October.

According to Mrs Rolle, this year’s youth events are being held virtually. “We still celebrate the hard work of our youths over the years,” she added. “And so all of the various events that we normally have, as close as we can to having it, we’re going to do it because we believe it’s important for youth to be encouraged and for youth to be celebrated and for us to hold and host discussions where we can talk about the things that impact them and things they want to see change.”

Yesterday, the youth minister also urged young Bahamians to be the agents of change by putting an end to violence. Several young children have lost their lives to gun violence this year, with the latest victim being a four-year-old.

“I’m very concerned about that and it’s not only those killings. It is the violence that has continued for some time now,” she said.

“I believe the world must continue to understand that when you’re young, you go through so many different changes. You’re trying to establish yourself. You’re trying to determine your identity. You’re trying to establish your place in life.

“All of those things can be quite confusing but at the end of the day, we must guide them in the right direction and as for myself being the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, my guide to them would be to become focused on positive things and unite to be the difference you want to see.”