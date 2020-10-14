Rising Deaths And Younger Patients - A Bleak Picture Of Covid-19

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

THE Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation has raised alarm about the country’s COVID-19 crisis, citing an eight-fold rise in deaths since July and a shift towards younger people catching and dying from the disease.

The international health agency said the local COVID-19 outbreak is both a national and international public health risk.

PAHO/WHO also cited the country’s “increasingly overwhelmed” healthcare system, including Princess Margaret Hospital’s morgue capacity, and the escalating health and social costs associated with the pandemic as other points of concern.

The issues were outlined in a statement from Dr Esther de Gourville, PAHO/WHO’s country representative for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. This came after Dr de Gourville met with government and opposition officials as well as local business leaders between October 2 to 12 to discuss the COVID outbreak in the country.

During those meetings with stakeholders, Dr de Gourville outlined the trends in the COVID-19 outbreak, including the expansion of the disease from three to 14 islands by October; an approximately 40-fold rise in cases and eight-fold rise in deaths since July 2020; infection and deaths reported among healthcare workers; as well as a shift in the age distribution of cases and deceased persons with more cases and deaths now being reported among those aged between 20 and 40.

She also discussed the “increasingly overwhelmed healthcare services (including morgue capacity at the Princess Margaret Hospital); and a recent trend of at least one COVID-19 death per day”.

The release continued: “Also discussed were the escalating health and social support costs being incurred to expand human resources for health, clinical, contact tracing and data management capacities, and social support for unemployed persons and vulnerable groups.”

PAHO/WHO said stakeholders discussed the serious trends in the ongoing outbreak in New Providence and Abaco, where case counts continue to rise.

PAHO/WHO also acknowledged COVID-19’s adverse impact on global economies and here at home. An issue of concern is The Bahamas’ reliance on tourism to drive its economy coupled with the fact that a few countries have issued travel warnings advising their citizens to restrict non-essential travel here, Dr de Gourville said.

“The current COVID-19 outbreak in The Bahamas is a risk to both national and international public health,” she said.

She added that there is an “urgent need” to strengthen public health systems on affected islands where case counts continue to rise.

“A balance must be struck between public health and economic activity, such that lives are protected while economic activities continue in modalities appropriate to the current context,” she noted.

“In conclusion, only a united Bahamian society can bring the COVID-19 outbreak under control in The Bahamas.

“Social, economic, political, and cultural differences compromise the country’s ability to respond to the pandemic. All stakeholders and every member of the public must be united in solidarity, resolve and resilience to stop virus transmission, prevent deaths, and ensure the continuity of essential social and health services while protecting front-line workers and vulnerable populations. Only then can COVID-19 transmission be slowed and one day stopped – as has been demonstrated in the earlier phase of the outbreak on islands such as Bimini, Grand Bahama and others.

“Every Bahamian must resolutely commit to complying with recommended public health measures. Taking personal responsibility for disease prevention requires every one of us – young and strong to old and weak – to wear a mask, sanitize or wash hands frequently, disinfect items that are frequently touched, and maintain a physical distance of three to six feet from others in public spaces.

“Nothing less than this will stop COVID-19 from taking more lives from our communities, families and friends.”

She added that PAHO/WHO remains committed to its technical cooperation programme with The Bahamas and is supportive of all efforts to safeguard the public’s health, regardless of political affiliation.