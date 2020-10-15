Three Deaths, 194 New Cases

THE Ministry of Health said there were 194 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed yesterday and three confirmed deaths from the virus.

28 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday while another person died from the disease.

Cases rose to 5,385 yesterday. Yesterday’s cases include 172 in New Providence, one in Grand Bahama and one in Andros. A further 20 cases had locations pending. The cases on Tuesday include 27 in New Providence and one in Grand Bahama.

The latest deaths include a 46-year-old woman who died on October 12, a 51-year-old man on October 13, and two deaths yesterday, a 79-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. All were from New Providence.

Two more non-COVID related deaths were also confirmed while there is one more death under investigation.

Wednesday’s dashboard was not released up to press time.