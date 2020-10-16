13 Cubans Held

A total of 13 Cubans were transported to the capital aboard Defence Force patrol craft HMBS Leon Livingstone Smith after being apprehended by a United States Coast Guard cutter in the southwest Bahamas.

Nine were found on Cay Sal and another four were discovered near Anguilla Cay by USCG Cutter Isaac Mayo.

The Cubans were brought to Nassau late last night, where they were handed over to Immigration Officials for further processing.