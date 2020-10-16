Bahamians Overseas Seeking Financial Help

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bahamians are increasingly approaching Bahamas embassies and consulates overseas requesting financial assistance for COVID-19 testing, quarantine, accommodation and airline ticket changes.

As a result, the ministry advised Bahamians travelling abroad to take sufficient funds with them in the event that they run into additional expenses as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The ministry wishes to advise that our overseas missions do not have sufficient discretionary financial resources to accommodate and maintain persons who find themselves stranded because of a lack of funds,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Persons travelling in this COVID environment should anticipate that there will be delays and interruptions in their schedules that may result in them having to remain in these overseas jurisdictions longer that they had intended.

“Bahamians who are in distress should continue to contact the nearest Bahamas overseas mission and it should be reminded that though each request for assistance is considered on its own merits, the general policy governing the award of financial assistance to Bahamians in foreign jurisdictions is to have a family member, or some other individual, deposit with the Consular Division of the ministry an amount equivalent to the amount requested of the overseas mission by the person who, because of unforeseen circumstances resulting from COVID-19 protocols, requires assistance.

“The funds will then be advanced to the individual by the nearest consular office, whose funds will then be reimbursed by the ministry.”