A Comic's View: This Sporting Life . . . Ain’T All It Seems

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

LAST weekend I spent the entire lockdown holiday watching as much sports as I possibly could.

What a bitter sweet experience that turned out to be.

RING ON ONE HAND

On one hand, I was ecstatic as I witnessed my Los Angeles Lakers win their 17th NBA title in 32 trips to the grandest stage in the NBA, the Finals.

I will take it in any way shape or form, NBA Bubble or no NBA Bubble.

Even if I have to deal with delusional annoying LeBron James fans in the process!

Like the old folks say ‘Das small t’ings’

PARTICIPATION TROPHY IN THE OTHER

On the other hand it was bitter sweet, in one fell swoop on a routine play Dak Prescott quarterback for my Dallas Cowboys ankle shattered in three places in quite grotesque fashion.

I’m still numb over it all and like all Cowboys fans world wide, I’m cautiously optimistic high priced back up Andy Dalton can get the job done, however, he still has to pass the eye test in a full game.

I proceed into this week’s game with baited breath and fingers crossed, Jack Daniels bottle in hand!

In fact if it gets really ugly I have a

PLAN B

Yes, after doing some research recently for my talk show ‘Talking Heads’ (Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30pm-7:00pm on Kiss 96 FM brought to you by John’s Shoes... shameless plug I know), I realised as so many others are now nowadays forced to go through lockdowns due to the global pandemic, the importance of keeping your mind active and alert.

We must try to avoid boredom and monotony at all costs, they may lead to undetected cases of various forms of mental illness, which may have tragic end results.

So here are five ways to keep you and your mind active and busy, during this weekend’s unnecessary COViD lockdown.

(Unnecessary lockdown – oops did I type that?)

1. Clear out your wardrobe

Dedicate your new-found time and attention to sorting out your clothes, to sorting your clothes items you haven’t worn for six months and co-ordinating clothes into sections so it’s easier to browse in the mornings.

This is a great opportunity to get inspired by new outfits or rediscover some of old favorites.

2. Hone your cooking skills

Work on your cooking game during the weekend long coronavirus lockdown, you can try “cheffing” up everything from family-friendly recipes to baking your own bread to exotic Asian gourmet delights.

Only if you are serious about your culinary – we don’t need anyone getting the belly!

3. Read a book

It’s time to read that book that’s been sitting on your shelf “rom dat time”.

Or try a best-seller, indulge in a popular literary escape to a different world for a few hours. You’d be surprised how much reading calms and soothes the mind.

4. Write a letter.

Remember how enjoyable it was to receive a letter from someone in the postbox instead of an inbox?

Write letters to friends and family – it will make their day, and

Get some decorative stationary and spread the love to a friend or family member.

5. Evening cocktails at home

More and more of us are turning to virtual slumber parties on video apps like Houseparty and Zoom so we can keep up with friends, have a laugh, a glass of wine or three, and make the best of the lockdown.

Why not add your favorite libations put on your Quiz Master’s hat and organise the ultimate no holds barred public quiz.

BONUS

6.Tie-dye

It’s the current trend du jour with the fash-pack, so why not join in on the fun. WEAR GLOVES and have a bit of fun with the entire family, don’t worry too much about it or overthink it they always turn out AWESOME!

Until next week be safe during lockdown and hopefully you’ll be a bit more entertained by something other than the useless drivel regurgitated on social media by mindless attention seekers.