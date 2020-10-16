Former Fugitive Faces Murder Charge

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER fugitive alleged to have committed murder was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Jermaine Scott, 38, was accused of causing the unlawful and intentional death of Alejandro Bain on April 20, 2013.

Police said the defendant, who had fled to the United States that same year, had been deported back to the country last week.

During his hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, Scott was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to December 3 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Due to the nature of charge, the defendant was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.