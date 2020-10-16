Man Shot By Police After Chase

A man is in hospital after being shot by police following a chase early on Friday.

According to reports, shortly after 4am, police received reports of two occupants in a silver vehicle in Kennedy Subdivision acting in a suspicious manner. Officers from the Mobile Division responded and moments later spotted a vehicle fitting the description. Police signaled for the driver to stop but he failed to do so. A chase then ensued before the vehicle came to a stop on Faith Deliverance Way.

The driver exited the vehicle with a firearm and pointed it at the officers. The officers then fired at the suspects, injuring one. The second suspect escaped. Emergency Medical services were summoned and transported the injured suspect to the hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition. The officers recovered a black and silver 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol containing ammunition from the injured man on the scene. Investigations continue.