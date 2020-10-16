Samaritan's Purse Sets Up Tent Hospital At Pmh

Samaritan's Purse in partnership with Princess Margaret Hospital is setting up a 20-bed tent hospital at PMH to assist in management of COVID-19 cases.

Samaritan’s Purse will work with PMH clinical staff to provide care to coronavirus positive patients.

Clinical services are tentatively set to begin on Monday, October 19, for a period of three to six weeks, after which a transition from Samaritan’s Purse personnel to PMH clinical staff will occur.

The hospital tent is located in the hospital’s parking lot “G” at the rear of the PMH Blood Bank.

Samaritan’s Purse, a non-governmental organisation, has a successful track record of operations in The Bahamas, having partnered with PHA and the Ministry of Health to provide tent hospital operations at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama following the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in conjunction with Grand Bahama Health Services.

The photos show set-up taking place early Friday morning. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)