Teenager Fined For Not Wearing Mask

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was fined $150 on Friday after police found him on a local beach without a face mask late last month.

Charles Saunders, 18, was arrested after police saw him on Montagu Beach without a face mask around 6.45pm on September 27.

He pleaded guilty during a hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes. When given an opportunity to speak during the arraignment, Saunders said there were 30-50 other people on the beach who were not complying with the regulations outlined in the emergency orders.

In response, Magistrate Forbes told him the law was the law and there was no excuse for not complying with it. As a result, he fined the teenager $150 or one month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

In a separate matter on Friday, Ashanique Cash, 26, also appeared before Magistrate Forbes after she was accused of failing to carry her government issued ID while she was on Montagu Beach on September 27.

During the hearing, Cash claimed that she only received the ticket from the officer after she told him she was not interested in dating him.

As a result, Magistrate Forbes recorded a not guilty plea and adjourned the matter to December 11 for trial.