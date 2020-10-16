Woman Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charges

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

A 26-year-old woman was charged with fraud in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Maleka Laing, of No 12 Sunshine Apts, Sergeant Major Road, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two, where she was charged with possession of a false document, uttering a false document and deceit of a public officer.

Laing pleaded guilty to all charges and the matter was adjourned to October, 19, 2020 for sentencing.