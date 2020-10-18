0

Woman Injured After Crashing Into Tree

As of Sunday, October 18, 2020

A woman was injured after her car crashed into a tree on Western Road on Saturday night.

According to reports, the accident happened at around 8.20pm, close to Old Fort Bay. A passing driver found the woman a few feet from her car – which had caught fire – shortly after the crash.

Police and Emergency Medical Services were called and the woman was taken to hospital.

alfalfa 10 hours, 3 minutes ago

I hope the lady recovers from her injuries. Amazing how many cars are out and about, when we are in lockdown.

ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 42 minutes ago

maybe she works a late shift. Security guard, nurse, prison officer, RBDF, RDPF, airport etc etc

