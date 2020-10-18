Woman Injured After Crashing Into Tree

A woman was injured after her car crashed into a tree on Western Road on Saturday night.
According to reports, the accident happened at around 8.20pm, close to Old Fort Bay. A passing driver found the woman a few feet from her car – which had caught fire – shortly after the crash.
Police and Emergency Medical Services were called and the woman was taken to hospital.
Comments
alfalfa 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
I hope the lady recovers from her injuries. Amazing how many cars are out and about, when we are in lockdown.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 42 minutes ago
maybe she works a late shift. Security guard, nurse, prison officer, RBDF, RDPF, airport etc etc
