Another Victim Of Drive-By Killers

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE sister of a man who was shot and killed at Dumping Ground Corner on Friday night said the family is reeling over her brother’s death.

While police have not released the identity of the victim, family members say he is 21-year-old Devon Brown.

Yesterday, his sister Derenika Sears described him as a hard worker who was always smiling. She told The Tribune their family is in a state of shock after learning her brother was one of the victims of the drive-by shooting last Friday.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting which claimed Brown’s life and left another man injured.

According to police, shortly after 7pm police received reports of a man being shot on Dumping Ground Corner. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers were informed that occupants of a dark Nissan Cube had pulled in front of a residence and discharged a firearm in the direction of a group of people. Two men were injured.

Police said the suspects escaped in a westerly direction while both victims were taken to hospital by a private vehicle. However, one of the men died. The other man is listed in stable condition.

Yesterday Ms Sears told this newspaper that her brother was an “inspiring” individual who will be missed dearly.

“If you look on his Facebook page and at my Facebook page and at the friends that shared it, everybody saying the same thing. You will always have negative people talking whether you’re doing bad or good, but I could put my head on the chopping block for my brother.”

Ms Sears said Devon was a hard worker who had plans of joining the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

“He was waiting on the RBDF to call him,” she said. “He got in, but what had happened was because of the pandemic, he continued working on the construction site while he was waiting on their call.

“Devon always used to work,” she continued. “But when he came from work, they had a basketball court on the park, and he loved to play ball. He was always a happy and smiling person. No one could take that from him in spite of the situation of how he died.”

Ms Sears said she was not with Devon at the time of the incident, but received a call from their other sister who gave her the bad news.

“My sister called and told me my brother got shot. Right now, my mummy is taking it hard because we just leave him. My brother was an inspiring person and he was a friend. Everybody is saying the same thing: ‘Oh wow not Devon, not the person I know’.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigation to contact their nearest police station or crime stoppers by calling 328-TIPS (8477).