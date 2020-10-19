Oil Exploration Fears For 'Eco Centric Mecca'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

An Andros bonefishing lodge's co-owner has voice alarm that that "the eco-centric mecca" of The Bahamas could be irreparably harmed if oil exploration plans go awry.

Shawn Leadon, joint proprietor of Andros Island Bonefish Club, and head of Andros Outdoor Adventures, told Tribune Business that even the slightest "mishap" from Bahamas Petroleum Company's (BPC) proposed first well could undermine "the incubator for the entire country" that is the island's western side.

BPC is aiming to potentially spud its Perseverance One well just before Christmas 2020 in waters just over 80 miles west of Andros, and has repeatedly said its environmental, technical and scientific research shows the possibility of any oil spill/pollution - as well as damage to Bahamian waters and islands - is minimal at best.

However, Mr Leadon said just "the slightest bit of information" getting out on BPC's plans to Andros' eco-visitor and conservationist client base would be enough to damage the island's reputation as a sustainable tourism destination.

And, given that the exploratory well was "at my back door", Mr Leadon questioned why neither himself nor his businesses had been consulted or approached by either BPC or the Government for feedback on the proposed project.

"We're talking about putting an exploratory well next to the largest ecosystem in the country," he told Tribune Business in a recent interview, urging the Government to put the brakes on BPC's efforts at the last minute. "If there's a mishap, what do we do from there? I think it's a bad move; a very bad move.

"If there's a malfunction and oil spill I will have to shut my doors. It would be a tragedy for us in Andros. We have 38 fishing lodges in Andros, which collectively are the next largest employer to [US base] AUTEC. If we were to dampen that stream of income it would create an economic disaster in our communities.

"With the pandemic, there was no flowing of capital for the last seven months - the critical injection of capital - into our communities.... The divers, the fly fishermen, all of them come to Andros because it's the eco-centric mecca of the country. If we were to damage that, we have lost many industries."

Pointing out that much of Andros' economy depends on the island's ecosystems and environment to provide sustainable jobs and livelihoods, Mr Leadon argued that the Government is endangering industries that have been built by Bahamian entrepreneurs if the approvals granted to BPC stand.

"I haven't gotten any notice, and my fishing lodge is the largest in the country," Mr Leadon told Tribune Business. "They haven't consulted me, and I'm on the Bahamas Fly Fishing Association and the Bahamas Sports Fishing Conservation Association.

"I've had no interaction with anybody in that regard [BPC], and they're looking to put it at my back door. It's not easy to rest on that. The harmful effects, the ripple effects from any incident, that entire county is in trouble because it's the largest ecosystem."

Pointing out that fishermen from Spanish Wells to Ragged Island, as well Androsians, relied on the area closest to the location of BPC's project, Mr Leadon argued that any oil-related pollution that hit the west side of Andros would be especially "devastating" for the environment and all industries that relied on it.

Noting that scientific research had resulted in the west Andros coast being designated a natural park, he added that the nutrients contained in its powder-like silt sustained marine, bird and terrestrial life throughout the area - including crab, shrimp and other lifeforms that thrive on it.

Warning that any oil contamination would have "a domino effect" that killed off much life, Mr Leadon said: "It's the largest collection of red mangrove estuaries in the world.. We've got the biggest flats in the world, salt water flats, and most fish-able flats in the world. I see unique species of birds there every day. I don't want to put those in danger. The ecosystems of Andros are all inter-linked."

BPC has said its research shows that ocean currents would carry any oil spills away from The Bahamas, but the Andros-based entrepreneur expressed scepticism about this and argued that this nation simply lacked the resources and expertise to regulate oil exploration properly.

"Our partners, whether they be in the UK, Canada or the US, if they were to even hear the slightest bit of information about exploratory drilling in The Bahamas, we are sending a bad message to the industry," Mr Leadon told this newspaper.

"This is held as eco central for The Bahamas. These persons are environmentalists, conservationists, and exploratory drilling is not part of the eco-conservation repertoire. The people we cater to, they love the environment, care for the environment, and if word gets out that well is 80 miles away every business on the island will see the numbers shrink and fade away.

"Every business here will have an impact from that; just the reputation alone is going to be harmful for us. I'm not just saying this. My clients are the Fortune 500, the one percent of the world. They contribute to some of the biggest non-profits, and contribute to organisations in our domain to ensure we stay aligned and these parts of The Bahamas remain unique," he added.

"This is the incubator for the entire country. If the notion of what is about to happen gets out to the entire world, we're going to have a serious impact from that. It's not going to be beneficial."

Mr Leadon urged the Government to place a hold on the approvals granted to BPC until more consultation with affected stakeholders had taken place, and it had engaged other countries that have already had to deal with exploratory oil drilling proposals and the issues it creates.