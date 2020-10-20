70 New Covid-19 Cases, One Additional Death On Sunday

SEVENTY new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday along with one additional death.

According to data released by health officials yesterday morning, 68 of those cases were in New Providence, while there was one case in the Berry Islands and another in Eleuthera.

As of Sunday, there were 113 cases in hospital with 11 of those in intensive care.

Thirty-nine cases were categorized as recovered on Sunday with 3,339 recovered cases overall.

The country’s death count rose to 123 on Sunday after it was confirmed that a 74-year-old New Providence man, who died on October 16, had died from the disease.

The Ministry of Health said 31,007 cases have been completed thus far.

Monday’s data was not released up to press time.