Pineridge Mp Donates To Constituency Schools

REV Frederick McAlpine, FNM MP for Pineridge, presented cheque donations to six schools in his constituency recently.

“Grand Bahama is still in a state of economic hardship,” Rev McAlpine said during the presentation held at the Pineridge Constituency Office in the Kipling Building.

The recipients were Tabernacle Baptist Academy, Jack Hayward Junior High, Hugh Campbell Primary, the Beacon School, Genesis Academy, and the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.

The MP stated that the contribution is to assist the schools which have reopened following two very challenging events of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought it was more than appropriate to take the opportunity to contribute to the schools that are in my constituency. The schools’ principals understand the needs of the children better than I would as an MP on the outside,” he said on Thursday.

He noted that students are in dire need of tablets, uniforms, and other school supplies.

“It is difficult, and some cannot find it (the funds) at this time.”

He commended the Ministry of Education for reopening schools in Grand Bahama.

“I am very happy with the Ministry of Education for allowing schools to actually open because everybody cannot learn from a tablet or computer. Some students need to be in the classroom,” he said.

He encouraged institutions to put in place protective measures such as the installation of plexiglass in classrooms as he has done at the Pineridge Education Centre.

Rev McAlpine also noted that schools can operate on a shift system if they cannot accommodate all students at one time from 9am to 3pm. He suggested school rotations from 8am to noon and noon to 4pm.

“We have to get our children in school. It has been difficult and rough and we have to take the pressure off the parents as well because many of them need help themselves and are not academically inclined,” he said.