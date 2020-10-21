128 Covid-19 Cases, Three More Deaths On Tuesday

ONE hundred and twenty-eight additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday along with three more deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

A 51-year-old woman died on October 10, while a 62-year-old man and a 77-year-old man both died

on October 20. The victims are all New Providence residents.

This pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 127. Fourteen deaths are under investigation.

The cases recorded on Tuesday include 104 in New Providence, 10 on Eleuthera, seven on the Berry

Islands, five on Grand Bahama and one on Crooked Island.

There were five cases with locations pending. Although these new cases add up to 132, officials

reported there were 128 additional cases.

However the Ministry of Health said a “data cleaning exercise” was performed on the total confirmed

cases by islands which led to some changes in data.

“It was discovered that some cases were from the island of New Providence and not from the Family

Island previously indicated. Hence four cases have been subtracted from the islands with an asterisk and added to total confirmed cases for New Providence.”

This led to a case being subtracted from Long Island, Bimini, Cat Island and Andros.

Those four cases were added to New Providence’s total, which stood at 4,645 up to Tuesday.

One hundred and nineteen cases are in hospital while 3,633 cases have recovered.

Wednesday’s data was not released up to press time.