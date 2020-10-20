‘Brennen’S Switch To U.S. Is Fine With Me’

By RASHAD ROLLE

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis confirmed yesterday that Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen has relocated to Baltimore, Maryland, and is working remotely on border issues related to COVID-19.

He spoke a day after Dr Brennen, asked to confirm that he is leaving for Baltimore, told The Tribune this was “not so”. Officials did not respond before press time yesterday to questions about when the deputy chief medical officer moved to Baltimore.

Dr Brennen told this newspaper in August that claims he intended to resign his post were false.

A paediatrician by specialty, many in the public healthcare sector expected him to succeed Dr Glen Beneby as Chief Medical Office, but the Minnis administration in 2017 appointed Dr Pearl McMillan to that position instead.

Dr Minnis said yesterday: “There are rumours on social media and other media entities that Delon Brennen is not here in New Providence, that he has moved. It is true, Delon Bremen is still employed with the ministry, he’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, he has relocated, joined his family, his family lives in Maryland, and Delon is stationed at the Washington, DC, office, the embassy.

“He works virtually every day by the ministry and as a government and as a people we would want to encourage families to be together and, therefore, in this world of technology where individuals can live in Japan and work in New Providence, can live in the UK and work in New Providence, you don’t necessarily have to work on that particular landmass to be employed and I would urge all Bahamians to become technologically savvy and advanced because our jobs in the future can be jeopardised because an individual can be living in Ireland or New Zealand and working in Scotia Bank or Royal Bank, etc.

“So we must take advantage of it. Once we are technologically advanced we too can be living here in New Providence and working at Wall Street or wherever and Delon Brennen is a perfect example. He’s stationed in Washington and he’s employed, he’s working every day. He’s responsible, working with the Ministry of Tourism and his responsibility is border control. He is taking the forefront and leading the charge in terms of border control, what needs to be done, how it’s done and doing all the data collection, etc, and assessment with that. But he is working along with the medical team, he’s still employed with the medical team and if it’s necessary at any point in time that he needs to come to New Providence, his presence is required, then he will come. Outside of that he’s working virtually every day so he’s still employed, but we would not want to discourage families from not being together.”