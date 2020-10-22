$100m Condo Project To Start In Spring 2021

A Bahamian developer yesterday said it plans to begin construction on a $100m high-end oceanfront condominium complex at Cable Beach in Spring 2021.

Aristo Development and its principal, Jason Kinsale, the developers of the nearby ONE Cable Beach property, described their 11-storey Aqualina property as “the most exquisite jewel in the crown of Aristo luxury residences".

The development will feature just 27 units ranging in size from over 3,100 square feet for a three-bed, 3.5 bath residence to the penthouse with more than 9,400 square feet. Residences start at $2.55m pre-construction.

“We just released the development online on Saturday (October 17), and we have been stunned by the interest,” said Mr Kinsale. “We have already signed contracts for five of the 27 units, including the penthous,e which we believe is the most expensive single condominium ever sold on Cable Beach.

“The biggest change we are seeing is greater activity from the US, especially New York, but also the eastern seaboard, the midwest, even California. When we were building ONE Cable Beach next door, we had a lot of interest from Canada, Switzerland, a little bit from the US and, of course, some local interest, but now it’s the US.

"People want to get away from the crowds, the coronavirus, the cold winters, and they want some place where they can relax but also know they are in an English-speaking country with a similar culture and they just feel safe and secure.”

Mr Kinsale said Aqualina will be the greenest building in Aristo's portfolio, which includes Balmoral, the gated community of 200 town homes and single homes, and ONE Cable Beach with its 73 oceanfront residences immediately west of Aqualina.

“The Aqualina design was created to generate the greatest air flow. All the refrigeration (air conditioning) systems were reconfigured for maximum air circulation, filtration and ventilation in public indoor spaces as well as in residences,” said Mr Kinsale, adding that every residence has its own private elevator.

“We even wanted to ensure that the elevators to every residence were designed with air flow controls and ease of maintenance to maintain best air quality. Emission friendly construction products were not things we had on our features checklist before. COVID-19 changed all that and our thinking.

"We are still offering European-designed kitchens and baths with included sub-zero appliances, nine foot, six inch ceiling heights (11 inches in the beach villas), porcelain tile floors throughout, custom closets, storm-rated doors and all the finishes that spell the finest available.

"But we’re adding all the environmental safety and sensitivity measures we can - from LED lighting right down to electric vehicle charging stations in covered parking areas.”

Aqualina's groundbreaking is set for Spring 2021, with a completion and occupancy date of fall 2023.

CAPTIONS

Aristo Development's $105m oceanfront condominium complex, Aqualina, will begin construction on Cable Beach in Spring 2021

A view from the balcony at Aqualina, Aristo Development’s new $105m residential project on Cable Beach

Aqualina’s spacious lobby with oceanfront views will incorporate green eco-friendly materials. Private elevators accessing its 27 units will incorporate maximum air quality controls