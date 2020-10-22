Increase Food Output 'Eight-Fold' To $1.2bn

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Government was yesterday urged to adopt the "ambitious goal" of increasing the agriculture and fisheries' sectors' combined output "eight-fold" to $1.2bn over the next decade.
Its Economic Recovery Committee (ERC), in a 60-page executive summary of its recommendations that was unveiled by the Prime Minister, argued that this could be achieved by "targeted private and public investment" in these industries.
"Establish and publish key performance indicators around the output of the agriculture and fisheries sector as measured by its proportionate contribution to GDP," the Committee's report urged. "The ERC proposes a target of no less than 10 percent of annual GDP output within 10 years.
"This would increase the sector’s economic value from $150m per year to approximately $1.2bn per year, representing an eight-fold increase in the contribution to the economy. To meet this objective, the Government should work with stakeholders in the sector to establish a core basket of crops, livestock and seafood products that are best suited for Bahamian commercial cultivation and production.
"The incentives and public sector support should align primarily with the agreed basket of items. Once the core basket of items has been determined, the Government must establish, publish and monitor output appropriately."
The Committee also urged the Government to "accelerate the lease of Crown Land" to genuine farmers through the proposed national sovereign wealth fund or other partnerships. "These arrangements could include the sovereign wealth fund or other vehicles providing land as an equity stake in the venture," its report said.
"In other words, the Government should seek a stake in the proposed farming ventures in exchange for the leasing of Crown Land. Lease arrangements should also be conditional and measured against certain key performance indicators and performance standards."
The Committee also recommended that the Government "permit greater foreign investment by expanding ‘national’ treatment to firms with up to 50 percent foreign participation in the agriculture and fisheries sector".
It argued: "This would permit these firms to benefit from the available concessions. Pursuing this action will allow more fluid capital flows and the exchange of expertise and skills. Changing this policy is likely to be a stimulus for the sector."
With the COVID-19 pandemic having made food security a policy issue, the Committee said an expanded agriculture and fisheries sector would also aid economic diversification and create an increased source of foreign currency export earnings that narrows The Bahamas' trade deficit.
"The output of the agriculture and fisheries sector has historically underperformed, contributing only 1.5 percent to GDP on average since 1984," the Committee said. "For years, the country has had an ambition to increase the contribution of agriculture and fisheries. However, that ambition needs to be developed into a focused and articulated strategy with set objectives, targets and milestones.
"The ERC maintains that a cornerstone of economic sustainability, reliability and dynamism is the recognition that food security is a key component of national security. In addition to this, the ERC also believes that policymakers must take bold steps to ensure that the country is capable of producing a basket of goods which, at a minimum, allows citizens access to essential goods.
"It is believed that productivity within these sectors could be much higher if certain foundational issues are addressed."
Comments
DWW 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
fisheries is maxed out. introduce commercial catch limits which will increase the market price due to lower supply and higher demand which then means fishermen make more money for less work and overhead cost. Maine lobster has a lottery for licensed commercial fishermen who can then sell their excess allowance if they aren't able to fill their quota. its a great system and helps to keep the fisheries stocks alive
benniesun 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
@DWW - This is the type of thinking that does not help. We, the Bahamian people, cannot afford to buy seafood that is caught in our country. Stop the foreigners from raping our seas, both from the south and the others in the guise of pleasure cruises. You should really be ashamed for trying to raise fish prices when many cannot afford it.
avidreader 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Sounds good but far too late when one remembers that this is an old story that might impress young and inexperienced people. Older heads have heard it all before and can recall how little was done to encourage the agricultural and fishing sectors of the economy. Perhaps the reason for the neglect was the desire to levy import duties on imported food products.
happyfly 55 minutes ago
Because of 'globalization', your average domestic farmers are now competing with vast commercial interests that have capitalized, mechanized, fertilized, chemicalized, subsidized and technicalized farming to a point that is unrecognizable to us. Handing Johny a few acres of free crown land and a plow and hoping he can make a difference to our food security is such a naive notion that it is embarrassing. If the government seriously wants to increase our food security they are going to have to open the doors to foreign capital, foreign experts and specialists and tie the industry into a seamless trade network that provides all the inputs at competitive prices and gets all the outputs to market efficiently. If a sweet pepper that is grown in the desert in Israel can be shipped and sold here in the Bahamas, it makes sense that we should be able to do better but it would require a complete revamp of the way that the government runs the country. There would need to be a guarantee that a budding agricultural sector is not buried in red tape, cut off at the knees by corruption and economic ineficiencies and strangled by volumes of (small) scale. Standing over Johny and demanding he grows more corn on the crown land just ain't going to cut it.
birdiestrachan 42 minutes ago
BAMSI is right there what has the FNM Government done with BAMASI??
Just talk. Mr: Pintard talks a lot and really fast. but that is it. No substance.
Future 26 minutes ago
Over the years I have seen both the PLP and the FNM plant billions of dollars worth of trees yet not one of those trees bear any fruit
