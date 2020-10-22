Pm Says He Has Not Contracted Covid

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told The Tribune on Thursday he has not tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking from his home where he is under self-isolation, the prime minister said: “No, it is not true that I contracted COVID-19.”

However, he said his last COVID-19 test was taken last week which yielded a negative result. It is not clear when he will be retested.

Dr Minnis and several Cabinet ministers are in isolation after coming into contact with Works Minister Desmond Bannister, who tested positive for the disease.

The result was confirmed in a press statement Wednesday night from the Ministry of Works.

The statement said Dr Minnis and other Cabinet ministers will work from home and will be “fully engaged with their ministries” during the quarantine period.

Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit, the statement said, adding that all established health protocols are being followed.

Mr Bannister was not present in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, however he did attend a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and gave an interview to several reporters without a mask before going inside the building.

Earlier this month, Environment Minister Romauld Ferriera tested positive for the disease.