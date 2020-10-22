Turnquest Hits Out At Illegal Oil Dumping

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday condemned those responsible for illegal oil dumping in East Grand Bahama and warned they will be aggressively pursued by police.

Mr Turnquest, East Grand Bahama MP, commended those in the community who brought the matter to the attention of authorities.

“The illegal dumping of a significant quantity of oil discovered today in the East Grand Bahama area is cause for serious concern,” he told The Tribune shortly after raising the matter in Parliament. “It impacts the safety of residents and harms the environment. Sanitation Services rapidly responded and the matter is being aggressively investigated by police. Those responsible will be identified and held accountable.”

In a statement released yesterday, the Grand Bahama Development Company Limited (DEVCO) said it had taken steps to ensure a swift clean-up of the hazardous material that was disposed of in the Lucaya area.

DEVCO and its maintenance company, Lucaya Service Company Ltd (LUSCO), are working with the relevant authorities and environmental agencies to identify the offender(s).

“LUSCO management stated that there is zero tolerance for this type of action, and that they consistently work to maintain and improve the subdivisions and public areas of Lucaya.

“Unfortunately, littering and illegal dumping continue to occur throughout the area, which is a detriment to Grand Bahama’s economic and environmental health. Action such as this recent dumping is illegal and will not be tolerated. Further, they remind and encourage all residents to utilise the services of Sanitation Services Limited or related licensees when they need to dispose of waste materials,” the LUSCO statement advised.

Residents who require more information about proper disposal of garbage and waste materials may contact the LUSCO hotline at 350-9016 or email info@lusco.org.