'Curb-Side Killing Construction': 40% Productivity Decline

An ex-Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) president yesterday said the sector had suffered a 30-40 percent productivity fall due to COVID-19 restrictions, adding: "Curb-side is killing construction."

Leonard Sands, who admitted practical experience had forced him to change the position he expressed to Tribune Business two weeks ago, said the curb-side limitations imposed on lumber and hardware suppliers had created "an unbelievably stressful" situation for contractors desperately seeking building materials.

Having previously argued that curb-side would have little impact, Mr Sands revealed his view had altered after what would normally be 10-20 minute visits to suppliers and retailers in-store turned into hour-long stays.

Arguing that no merchant appears to have "figured out" how to perform curb-side sales without any hitches, he urged the Government to lift this restriction in favour of imposing limitations on how many customers stores are allowed to let in at any point in time based on their square footage size.

Mr Sands argued that it was "illogical" and "ridiculous" that Bahamian consumers were being allowed to pack supermarkets when lumber and hardware stores, which cover thousands of square feet and normally cater to 20-30 customers at a time, have been restricted to curb-side only.

Suggesting that lumber and building materials suppliers have also been overwhelmed by demand, the ex-BCA chief said it was vital that the Government adjust its COVID-19 restrictions given that The Bahamas" "economic engine hinges on construction" amid the ongoing tourism shutdown.

"Curb-side is killing the construction industry and all companies are having a hard time adjusting," Mr Sands told Tribune Business. "Contractors are frustrated. This is not working at all. If this persists any longer I can see massive losses ahead for small contractors."

With time equating to money, especially for smaller contractors, and delays in obtaining/receiving building materials supplies impeding the progress of their works, he conceded: "This is a different situation from what I told you two weeks ago. I have unfortunately experienced, on the job I am on in western New Providence, having to deal with getting materials curb-side.

"Nobody has it right. It's sad because the companies that are delivering or are responsible for providing the service, they are struggling. The best of them are struggling. It's very convoluting and exhausting for the staff as they have to do all the running around..

"Something that should take 10 minutes, 20 minutes in the store all of a sudden is taking one hour. I may be having the brunt of it because I am experiencing it, but I really thought the lumber and hardware suppliers would be better at it than they are. It's really made the process unbelievably stressful. One or two of them have figured it out, but many have not."

Mr Sands said contractors, especially medium-sized and small operators, were having to place construction materials orders via phone and then drive to the merchant's location to pick them up. After paying via cash or card, contractors then had to rely on sales staff picking out what they required.

In many instances, workers were unfamiliar with the product or variety that builders wanted, and they had to be sent back to pick out the correct one. With contractors no longer in "control" of the process, Mr Sands said they often had to drive to multiple locations to obtain all they wanted, causing further delays.

He added that these holds ups meant "productivity is down because we're not getting materials easily, which means slower results and companies are losing money. The small guys are feeling the pinch".

Mr Sands said COVID-19 had exposed the construction industry's "lack of readiness" for the digital environment forced by the pandemic, as lumber and hardware merchants were only accepting debit and credit card payments over the phone for larger operators who have accounts with them. This meant construction firms were being forced to drive to retailers just so their cards could be swiped for payment.

"The marketplace is not ready, and we are suffering for it," the former BCA chief told this newspaper. "The marketplace has to evolve. I can place an order with Home Depot in Florida but I cannot place an order over the phone in Nassau, Bahamas.

"We need to come together as an industry and get ready for a COVID-19 environment. The industry has to make it a bit easier to supply the contractors." Mr Sands also acknowledged that demand was impacting curb-side efficiency, revealing that one building materials supplier on Gladstone Road had to recently lock their gate because there was no more space in the yard.

Calling on the Government to switch from curb-side restrictions to limitations on how many persons can be in a store at any one time, he added that it was vital to facilitate the construction industry's continued operations given the employment it provides amid the ongoing tourism industry shutdown.

"The economic engine hinges on construction, and we shouldn't make it that difficult and hard," Mr Sands said. "The small guys, the small contractors, are the engine. They're the ones running around doing the work and an important part of the economic cycle right now.

"We need this to be sorted out. We need this to be a little smoother so the work flows better, the contractors not lose productivity, not lose money, stay out there and keep people employed and their families viable."