Lyford Cay Wages Equal $3k To All Nassau Families

Lyford Cay's annual wage bill generates the equivalent of $2,858 for every New Providence household as part of a total $453m economic impact, a government-appointed committee has revealed.
The Economic Recovery Committee (ERC), in an appendix to its 60-page executive summary, said the exclusive community on the island's western tip and associated businesses/facilities were responsible for providing more than 7,000 annual jobs and a $201m annual wage bill.
Drawing on a 2019 economic impact study produced by an Oxford Economics affiliate, which produces similar assessments for other foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in The Bahamas, the Committee said each New Providence household would have to be "taxed an additional $1,286" per year to replace the $90m in annual taxes generated by Lyford Cay.
The study, which appears to have been disclosed to highlight both FDI's importance and to dispel suggestions in some quarters that Lyford Cay and similar gated enclaves generate little for the Bahamian economy, said the community that is home to the likes of Baha Mar founder, Sarkis Izmirlian, accounted for 2.4 percent of Bahamian gross domestic product (GDP) or economic output last year.
"In 2019, the Lyford Cay community generated over 7,000 direct and indirect jobs, which constituted nearly 5 percent of the employment in New Providence," the Committee's report said. "As for income, the community (residents and affiliated businesses) generated some $200m in total income, which is equivalent to some $2,858 for every household in New Providence.
"As for taxes, the residents and businesses of the community paid some $90m to the Public Treasury in 2019. To put this into perspective, each household in New Providence would need to be taxed an additional $1,286 per year to replace the contribution of the Lyford Cay community and its affiliated businesses in taxes and fees."
"Affiliated businesses" were defined as the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association; Lyford Cay Club; Lyford Cay Foundation; Lyford Cay International School; and the Lyford Cay Hospital. Besides Lyford Cay residents, sales from associated businesses were also included by Oxford's Tourism Economics affiliate.
The economic impact will likely have reduced in 2020, due both to the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of the Lyford Cay Club for remodelling. Still, the Committee's report said: "When looking at the direct impact the six arms of the Lyford Cay community have on the domestic economy, the study found that residents and affiliated businesses of the community spent some $238m in 2019 on a myriad of goods and services including retail, lodging, employees, transportation and other operations.
"Likewise, the residents and businesses of the community support over 4,400 jobs, which translated to some $135m in direct labour income."
The $90.3m worth of taxes generated by Lyford Cay were broken down into $35.1m in VAT, which accounted for one-third of the Public Treasury contributions. Real property tax was next highest at $19.96m, with import duties and National Insurance Board (NIB) contributions accounting for $14.77m and $13.21m respectively.
The balance included $6.2m in Stamp Duty, some $0.7m in Business Licence fees and $0.3m in departure taxes.
The Committee's report also focused on a 2016 economic impact assessment conducted on Atlantis, which is now slightly dated. "According to a Tourism Economics study, the Atlantis resort sustained nearly 18,000 jobs in 2015, generated over $200m in taxes and fees, or some 12 percent of total tax revenue, and garnered over $900m in total visitor spend," it added.
"The results of the study found that in 2015 the Atlantis resort generated 10.6 percent of GDP and 9.3 percent of total employment through direct, indirect and induced impact. From 2016 to 2026, the resort is expected to invest some $140m in capital infrastructure, which is anticipated to generate an additional $225m in local spending, $236m in GDP, $152m in wages, and $60m in taxes and fees.
"Thus, by 2026 the resort should sustain 18,666 jobs, which should translate into some $793m in wages and approximately $277m in tax revenue." These estimates will now likely have been revised due to the fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments
ohdrap4 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Please send me my check.
tribanon 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
A nice thought, but it's the tax bill coming your way soon, compliments of Minnis and KP Turnquest, that you need to be much more concerned about.
tribanon 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Similar type info was contained in the apendices to the National Development Plan unveiled in 2016, a plan which the Minnis-led administration refused to adopt simply because it was developed under the last Christie-led administration.
observer2 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
The ERC should be ashamed of themselves. All they talk about is foreigners this and foreigners that. There is nothing in this report for average Bahamian....but then again they never did have the best interest of the young man in Bain Town with no job, education or hope.
My position is still that the mega western gated communities, big box hotels are a net drain on society.
Who uses 90% of BEC's power and thus account for 90% of BEC's losses.
Who is utilizing massive amounts of low skilled foreign labor creating a massive drain on our educational, immigration and health care systems...included the big cay in Abaco?
Who "corrupted" successive governments so that there is no focus on the small man?
Who is destroying the wetlands for gated communities?
Who is digging for oil which will distroy our fishing zones?
Who is tearing up our sea beds, buying private islands, slicing off the most beautiful part of Eleuthera for a cruise ship port?
Who is living in a income tax free zone paying small amounts of regressive VAT and duties while making billions in the stock market?
Who is selling all of our sand and Bahamians are not making any money off of it except for a couple of UBPs. Watch what happens to the money when they strike all. None of it will trickle down to the poor.
ERC...please stop telling us that the foreigner is our savior.
Bahamians need to save ourselves.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Soooooooo, can/has the Lyford Cay economic impact study be/been re-created throughout The Bahamas??? ............. What about Albany, Treasure Cove, Treasure Cay, Exuma Cays, Cape Santa Maria, Chub Cay, Bimini Bay, South Abaco, Briland ........ etc????? .............. Where are the studies on their socio-economic impact???
observer2 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Sheeprunner. The ERC says these other communities and islands don't count.
observer2 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
"the study found that in 2015 the Atlantis resort generated 10.6 percent of GDP and 9.3 percent of employment".
Ok, how much is Atlantis resort generating now? 0% of GDP....in fact its a net drain....they need to pay the staff their redundancy pay so they can get on with their lives.
Did the ERC report go into all the tax concessions and land donated to Baha Mar and Atlantis...on the backs of the poor Bahamians?
Did the ERC go into the sale of Atlantis in the leveraged buy out that Sol did and saddled the property with so much debt that can't even do renovations and the place is looking tired.
Then resold it to Brookfield .... I know Brookfield is crying in their beer that they didn't sell Atlantis when they had a good offer. Atlantis is cash flow negative, always was, always will be. Its a capital game of selling it forward to the next fool while getting freebees from Bahamains.
WAKE UP BAHAMAS...YA GETTIN SWING AGAIN FROM RICH FOREIGNERS AND THEIR PUPPETS.
Clamshell 24 minutes ago
Meanwhile, central Eleuthera has been without water for a week, everything shut down — including the health clinics, while Covid cases are spiking there. No story in the Tribune — their staff is too busy giving us the latest details of professional volleyball in Romania and Finland.
Way to go, Tribune! Gotta EARN that D-, eh?
