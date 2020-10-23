Man Fined And Told To Pay Damages For Smashing Woman’S Windshield

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who threw a rock at a woman and damaged her car’s windshield was fined $200 and ordered to pay for the damage he had caused.

Antoine Butler, 28, was accused of causing $580 worth of damage to the rear windshield of a woman’s car on October 20. He was also accused of assaulting the woman with a rock that same day.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of causing harm and assault with a dangerous instrument during a hearing before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister yesterday.

The court was told the complainant was working from home. The prosecution said when the woman completed a business transaction, she went outside and noticed Butler, who picked up a rock with which to hit her. When she got in her vehicle, Butler threw the rock at it, shattering her rear windshield.

The defendant was arrested. He admitted to the offences and told officers he was intoxicated and did not know why he committed the acts.

Butler told the magistrate he was drinking and was “under the weather” since he had lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic. He insisted he was remorseful and willing to reimburse the complainant for the damage.

Magistrate Armbrister fined Butler $200 for assault. He further ordered the accused to compensate the complainant $580 and warned if he failed to do so, he could risk being fined $600 or being sentenced to two months in prison.