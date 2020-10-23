Minnis: Reports That I Have Covid Are Grossly Exaggerated

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has insisted he has not contracted COVID-19.

Speaking from his home where he is under self-isolation, Dr Minnis said: “No, it is not true that I contracted COVID-19.”

He was responding to claims on social media.

Dr Minnis said his most recent COVID-19 test was last week. At that time, he said the result was negative. However, it is not clear when he will be tested again. He was scheduled to visit Abaco on the weekend, but that trip has been postponed.

The Prime Minister and several Cabinet ministers are in isolation after being in contact with Works Minister Desmond Bannister, who tested positive for the disease. The result was confirmed in a press statement Wednesday night from the Ministry of Works.

The Killarney MP explained that Mr Bannister was made aware that he contracted the virus after he took a test in preparation for a trip to a Family Island.

“(Mr) Bannister and his permanent secretary were supposed to travel to a Family Island and so as is the requirement, he went and did a test in preparation for that trip,” Dr Minnis said. “It was then when he found out that he was positive.

“The Ministry of Health called me and informed me that he was positive and out of an abundance of caution all who were at Cabinet on Tuesday were told to self-isolate.

“I spoke to (Mr) Bannister this morning (Thursday) and he is fine and doesn’t have any symptoms.”

Asked if this latest incident has prompted him and officials to make the switch to full virtual Cabinet meetings, the Prime Minister said this had not been decided. However he said Cabinet had undergone full digitisation so that files are sent to ministers electronically.

“Yes, we’ll only be doing digital for these events right now. Fortunately, we have already commenced digitisation of the government section and of Cabinet so we don’t have to travel with big bags and cases anymore. So, everything is sent to me and I can conduct Cabinet from my home. So, we are very fortunate in that we have transitioned.”

Earlier this month, Environment Minister Romauld Ferriera tested positive for the disease. As a precautionary measure all Cabinet ministers who came in “direct contact” with Mr Ferreira were tested and self-quarantined. In this instance, the prime minister did not have direct contact with Mr Ferreira, who reportedly did not have symptoms at the time of his positive diagnosis.

Amid rising COVID numbers, Dr Minnis suggested the issue is not that police are not enforcing current coronavirus protocols, but people are finding ways to have gatherings under the radar.

“One of the big challenges we have is people are saying police aren’t doing their jobs, but I say that the police are doing an excellent job. The issue is people continue to sneak around and have activities in Airbnb.

“Bahamians have gotten wiser. What they are doing is dropping each other off so police cannot determine where the activities are. In other words, they are ensuring there aren’t several cars parked at a location.

“They have their gatherings and parties in there and after curfew they come and pick each other up and drop each other home.

“In these scenarios they can be asymptomatic and they go to work and spread it there. Then they go home and spread it there, so that’s the circle and cycle that we are trying to break.”

A statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister last night said Dr Minnis has received four negative COVID-19 test results to date.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said he planned to be tested yesterday while Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said he has tested negative.