Updated: American Eagle Plane Skids Off Runway In Freeport

An American Eagle plane skidded off the runway at Grand Bahama International Airport on Saturday.
According to reports the aircraft, which had travelled from Miami, experienced some mechanical difficulties on the runway after landing shortly before noon.
As a result, the plane skidded off the runway and came to a stop 15ft from the south side of it, damaging the rear landing gear.
All passengers were accounted for with two being taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS personnel for non-life threatening injuries.
Comments
Clamshell 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Annnnnd ... another pilot can look forward to an exciting career delivering pizzas.
DDK 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Could have been mechanical...... ...
tribanon 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
That runway was literally sitting at the bottom of a lake for a long time in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Potential sink holes, pot holes, etc. are much harder to protect against when it comes to a runway that was sitting on limestone covered with water for a lengthy period of time. Thankfully no loss of life.....this time!
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
No potholes or sink holes.
Sheesh...
rodentos 33 minutes ago
the landing strip is not anymore flat. Grund sinks and the asphalt bends after it was long time under water. You can see that e.g. at Kellys Freeport on the parking place.
Clamshell 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
Y’all are right ... it coulda been mechanical or potholes. So I’ll give the pilot the benefit of the doubt.
tribanon 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
The real question remains: What caused the mechanical problems shortly after the jet touched down on the runway? I'm sure even the pilot is awaiting an answer to that question.
John 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
The runway in Freeport is below sea level. When you reach a certain distance from the runway you have to ignore screaming instruments and do visual.
rodentos 31 minutes ago
not true. however it WAS below sea level in 2019 with Dorian.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours ago
Where do you people get these theories????
Potholes, runway under sea level. Sheesh. Bunch a nanny...
Ya'll got a teery for erryting hey?
whogothere 2 hours ago
Well I doubt these planes have ever had a lay off as long as this...machines like to be run...if there are more there accidents may have plausible additional externalities of COVID restrictions! Lol...but seriously planes like to be in the air, ground them too long and...
