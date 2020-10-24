Updated: American Eagle Plane Skids Off Runway In Freeport

An American Eagle plane skidded off the runway at Grand Bahama International Airport on Saturday.

According to reports the aircraft, which had travelled from Miami, experienced some mechanical difficulties on the runway after landing shortly before noon.

As a result, the plane skidded off the runway and came to a stop 15ft from the south side of it, damaging the rear landing gear.

All passengers were accounted for with two being taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS personnel for non-life threatening injuries.