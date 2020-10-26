331 New Cases Since Thursday

FIFTY-SIX COVID-19 cases were announced on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the amount of cases recorded between Thursday and yesterday to 331.

Sunday’s cases include 34 from New Providence, nine in Grand Bahama, one in Abaco, four in Eleuthera, one in Exuma and seven listed as “locations pending”. The country has now had 6,466 confirmed cases overall.

Officials said during a data cleaning exercise, a case initially recorded as location pending is now reclassified as a case initially confirmed from Exuma. Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases for Exuma increased by one, and the number of cases for locations pending was decreased by one.

Sunday’s figure is the lowest number reported since mid-October.

On Thursday, 133 new cases were confirmed including 19 in Grand Bahama. One hundred and nine cases were in New Providence, one in Eleuthera, along with two in the Berry Islands and Abaco.

On Friday, 84 additional cases were announced. Sixty-three of those cases were in New Providence, 14 were in Grand Bahama and two in Abaco.

Two deaths were announced on Friday pushing the tally to 132. The victims were both New Providence men, one 62 and the other 66, who both died on October 23.

On Saturday, 58 new cases were announced: 42 of those were in New Providence, 15 were in Grand Bahama and one in Eleuthera.

As of yesterday, 109 people were hospitalised with COVID with eight of them in intensive care.

Up to press time, 34,385 tests had been completed.