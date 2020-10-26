Police Launch Probe As Man Is Found Dead

POLICE on New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death on Saturday.

Shortly before 8pm, police received information that a man’s body was found unresponsive at a home on Fifth Street, Coconut Grove. Officers responded, and on their arrival, they found an unresponsive man’s body with injuries at the back of the residence.

Paramedics were summoned and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation into this matter continues.