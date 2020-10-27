‘Our Covid Tactics Are Not Working’: Sands And Davis United In Condemning Road Map For Dealing With Crisis

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

THE government’s approach to tackling COVID-19 is not working - according to both former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands and Opposition leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis.

Dr Sands said the country should be conducting 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily and seek to build a modular centre where people infected with the virus are concentrated to reverse The Bahamas’ underperformance in handling the pandemic.

Dr Sands said there are challenges with access to medical care — including availability of ventilators and operating rooms compounded by a manpower shortage. This is due to the splitting of care at health facilities, leaving resources stretched thin.

Dr Sands presented several recommendations at Parliament yesterday, telling members the process over the past six to eight months has not worked.

Meanwhile, official Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis charged that the country has become a case study of how not to manage a public health crisis.

Mr Davis said failure had become the hallmark of the government’s fight against COVID-19.

Dr Sands, meanwhile, said while he supports the government, he does not stand behind its intention to extend the state of the emergency to November 30.

“I would say respectfully that the process that we have engaged in over the last six to eight months has not worked,” Dr Sands told the House of Assembly.

“We are underperforming as a nation. We are underperforming relative to all of our peers in the region.

“I spend a lot of time taking care of COVID patients. It is a privilege. On Saturday I operated on three. Tomorrow I will operate on two. It is something that is my duty as a physician and so when I speak about some of the challenges, it is not to lambaste. It is not to denigrate.

“We need to be talking to each other, listening to each other. Not shouting and rowing and screaming at each other because the lives of the people of the country is at stake. The economy of this country is at stake. We don’t need to (be) bickering and shouting and talking about FNM and PLP and DNA, we need to be working together to solve this problem.”

He also said: “We have challenges with people accessing healthcare services right now. We have challenges with people getting access to ventilators, challenges getting access to the operating room. Every single person who goes into the hospital should be tested. That does not happen now, Mr Speaker. Not in the public sector. Every single person should be tested.”

Regarding testing, Dr Sands said this aspect needed to be increased.

“When we look at testing and yes with the assistance of the private sector and their hard work, the National Reference Lab, we have definitely increased our testing. We did 279 tests the other day, 19 percent of them were positive. That means we’re not testing enough. A positivity rate of 19 percent means you are not testing enough.

“It’s when, if you look (at) the World Health Organisation data, when you get five percent consistently over two weeks you can say with certainty that you are testing enough and if you are testing and you have a positivity rate of five percent or less and your number of positives are not going up, only then can you say that your pandemic is under control.

“And so what is the message for the people of this country? The message is ‘assume every single person that you come into contact with is COVID positive’.

“Mr Speaker, what we ought to be doing right now is to build a modular COVID facility at a place outside of Princess Margaret Hospital, outside of Doctors Hospital so that we can concentrate the care. How many beds? I don’t know. Maybe 150 beds. We can ask for direct relief, we can ask some of the other NGOs to assist us in building a modular facility that is robust where we can have an intensive care unit, operating rooms so that we can reduce the splitting of care.

“And what does that do? It means that the hospital is stretched. It means that the staff is stretched. It means that ordinary people coming in for heart attacks and strokes, diabetes and kidney failure cannot get care. That is happening in this country today.”

Last week, a 28-bed tent facility went into operation on the grounds of Princess Margaret Hospital. The temporary facility, set up by international NGO Samaritan’s Purse, treats COVID patients.

Other recommendations by the former minister included publishing a plan quickly and educating the public along with “properly” conducting lockdowns.

He said as it stands the current administration of lockdowns has harmed businesses and caused desperation among citizens.

Further he said there should be an effort to bring back participatory government with a view to ceasing in person Cabinet and Parliamentary meetings, using virtual means instead.

Dr Sands told Parliament he also believed it was time to put an end to the competent authority. Under COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is the competent authority, which gives him sweeping powers during the state of emergency.

The Elizabeth MPs said gyms should be reopened, adding the government also needed to tap into the medicinal capabilities of “bush medicine” (herbal remedies). He said there needed to be an immediate effort to explore this option and have it patented.

There should also be a focus on improving food security and a reversal of the ban on mask importation, so there is access to better quality masks.

“I end by hoping that my brothers and sisters in here understand that this presentation was given on the basis to speak truth in love. Elizabeth will not support the extension, but Elizabeth supports the government of the Bahamas,” Dr Sands said.