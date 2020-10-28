$250 Fine For Marijuana

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man who was found last week with over an ounce of marijuana was fined $250 yesterday.

Police arrested Valentino Farquharson after they found 1.5 ounces of Indian hemp in his home on October 20.

He pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous drug possession during a hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday.

The court heard officers went to Farquharson’s home armed with a search warrant around 1.25pm on the day in question. Upon their arrival, they identified themselves as officers and informed the accused that his home would be searched in connection with dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana in his kitchen. Farquharson was subsequently arrested and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit. In an interview with officers there, he admitted to the offence.

During the hearing, Farquharson was represented by attorney Dion Bethel. He told the magistrate his client cooperated from the onset of the investigation by aiding the police when they searched his home that day. He also insisted Farquharson did not waste the court’s time and noted that he was extremely remorseful for his actions.

In response, Magistrate Forbes reminded the accused that the maximum penalty for dangerous drug possession was five years in prison or a $150,000 fine. He told Farquharson the fact that that was the risk associated with the offence proved the consequences outweighed any possible benefits. Still, Magistrate Forbes said he would not impose a custodial sentence in the first instance and fined the accused $250 or one month in prison.

Yesterday, another man appeared before Magistrate Forbes for a drug related offence.

Kyle Tinker, 38, was accused of being in possession of a quantity of Indian hemp on October 25.

He was also accused of assaulting a man with a pistol and threatening to kill him five days earlier on October 25.

During his arraignment, Tinker denied all the allegations and the case was adjourned to February 25 for trial.

Due to the nature of the charges, the accused was denied bail and remanded into custody.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.