‘Endorsing Civil Unions Is Not Seeking Special Rights’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A LOCAL LGBTQI group is hoping The Bahamas will follow the lead of Pope Francis in endorsing same sex civil unions.

Pope Francis publicly voiced his support for these unions in “Francesco”, a recently released documentary.

“What we have to create is a civil union law,” Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic church, said of same-sex couples. “That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

Alexus D’Marco, founder of the Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI Affairs, described the Pope’s comments as “progressive”, adding LGBTI people were not looking for special rights.

“I do think it’s very progressive of the Pope to make such a statement,” Ms D’Marco told The Tribune. “In our country and in our climate the issue is the word marriage because it comes from a biblical text.

“But the Pope used the phrase ‘civil unions’. Everybody has a right to family. That’s a civil liberty. That’s a civil right. Everybody has a right to marriage. Everybody has a right to protect their assets. Marriage is a way of protecting one’s assets.

“For example, the church can’t give you a divorce, courts have to give you a divorce so that is something that has to go through the courts. I think his endorsement of it is using the correct wording.”

She continued: “LGBTI people aren’t looking for any special rights. These rights should already be afforded to them as citizens in their own country. There are no special rights.

“What is happening is there is discrimination of their rights. This group of people can do this and this group of people can’t. So, obviously we see there is definitely an imbalance on the scale as far as who gets to do what in a country.”

Ms D’Marco said she is optimistic The Bahamas will move in the right direction.

“I am optimistic that we will be moving in the correct direction as it relates to civil unions and rights for LGBTI people in the country.

“I think again it takes sensitisation and education. Again, there are no special rights but I do think that there are some civil liberties that have been denied to this group of Bahamians and, yes, I am looking forward to that progression.”

“Francesco” debuted last week at the Rome Film Festival. The film followed the Pope as he visited countries around the world before COVID-19 and discussed the issues close to his heart: climate change, refugees and social inequality.

On Monday, Bahamas Faith Ministries (BFM) Senior Pastor Dave Burrows told The Nassau Guardian there is no need for “special rights to be afforded” to same-sex couples.

The pastor was quoted as saying: “In a country that is a representative democracy, I would have to leave it up to those individuals and parties involved to determine what is best for them, as they fall in an entirely different category.

“I believe all humans have a right to be loved and treated with respect, but at the same time, I do not think we can equate the two relationships.

“To my understanding, existing laws allow for persons to have legal rights and privileges as citizens that are sufficient to peacefully exist regardless of their background, persuasion or orientation and there is no need for new or special rights to be afforded.”