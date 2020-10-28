Foulkes: Higher Prices A Result Of Covid Impact On Costs

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AMID complaints over price increases on certain goods in the country, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said investigations conducted by the Price Control Commission have shown that higher costs are a “direct result” of COVID-19 impact’s on food costs worldwide.

Speaking virtually at a press conference this week, Mr Foulkes said since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspectors from the Consumer’s Affairs Unit have increased their presence at retail stores to ensure that there is no price gouging happening amid the health crisis.

For New Providence, the minister said some 1,196 retail establishments, including food stores and pharmacies, were inspected during the period.

On the Family Islands, Mr Foulkes said 1,680 businesses were inspected.

“There were minor infractions recorded and, in such cases, merchants were officials warned and ordered to change prices in the presence of officers,” he added.

As it relates to Grand Bahama and Bimini, there were 576 inspections completed on those islands, with 31 warnings given.

The minister said while officials have received many complaints on the issue of price gouging, investigations by the PCC found that, in most cases, price increases were directly linked to the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on food costs globally.

“I wish to say that we have had a lot of complaints. I got a complaint from Grand Bahama from, I think it was Minister of State (For Grand Bahama) Kwasi Thompson who referred the complaint to me from Grand Bahama about a drastic increase at one of the pharmacies for one of the items,” he said.

“We immediately dispatched an inspector to investigate that and this would have been in March, early April and it was true that the price did go up significantly but the owner of the pharmacy was able to show us the invoices where he brought the items in the United States at the increased prices and that was a direct result if the prices going up in the United States.

“So I would like to say to consumers, if you see prices going up, it does not mean that the price control regulations are being breached. The owners and operators of pharmacies and food stores and other establishments for price control items are allowed a certain percentage and they add the cost of those items onto that percentage so if the cost of the item goes up then the price goes up.”