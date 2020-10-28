Man Shot By Police

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred after 10pm, when a man walking across the street on Winsor

Lane from his neighbour’s residence noticed a male had approached him from behind.

The man, who has a firearm, discharged it several times in the victim’s direction, injuring him. The victim was transported to hospital via a private vehicle where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police are also looking for two suspects who robbed a business on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, two men, one armed with a handgun, entered a business on Market Street and demanded cash from the female manager. One of the suspects then took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

They both fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigations into both matters continue.