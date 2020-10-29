Man Dies After Being Shot By Off-Duty Officer In Exuma

A man died after a shooting incident involving an off-duty police officer in Exuma last night.
According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after 9pm. The man was transported to the Exuma medical facility for treatment. At round 11pm, while waiting at Exuma International Airport for transportation by Air Ambulance to New Providence, the man died of his injuries.
The officer involved has been relieved of his duties and is assisting police with their investigation.
Comments
John 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
If this officer is not charged and convicted of murder than every citizen needs to line up in front of police headquarters and take their shot too. They send these officers on the family with firearms with no controls. So they go out drinking ALCOHOL and unprovoked, kills a young man for less than a half bag of weed. And the commissioner of police is no less complicit for his comments about the law on marijuana. He also needs to resign for wearing an Uncle Top cap when the world is in crisis. Will the fat lady sing this time?
stislez 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
I been through our system and dealt with our corrupt cops. I hate dem niggaz with a passion! I swear if i didn't have nothing to live for id be out killin dem niggaz! Cole!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID