Man Dies After Being Shot By Off-Duty Officer In Exuma

A man died after a shooting incident involving an off-duty police officer in Exuma last night.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after 9pm. The man was transported to the Exuma medical facility for treatment. At round 11pm, while waiting at Exuma International Airport for transportation by Air Ambulance to New Providence, the man died of his injuries.

The officer involved has been relieved of his duties and is assisting police with their investigation.