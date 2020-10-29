Marathon Bahamas 2021 Goes Virtual

THE health, well-being and safety of our participants, sponsors, volunteers and staff have always been our top priority and remains so in these globally challenging circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

After ongoing consideration and guidance from local and national health authorities, Marathon Bahamas 2021 will be transitioning to a virtual race whereby one can compete and complete their preferred distance from home, a local running track or favourite running route.

To add to the excitement, the event participation completion dates will be extended from Saturday, January 9 to Sunday, January 17.

This event typically relies on the generous donations of our sponsors.

As we are all well aware, many local businesses have been closed. We are respectful that, upon reopening, their priority will be its customers and employees. In light of that, we will not be seeking sponsorships this year.

Additionally, as the vast majority of our participants are international, we don’t know what the travel guidelines will be for the early winter period as well as crowd size and social distancing. Since the race takes months to plan, we would be unable to appropriately prepare for the many unknowns.

Our virtual participants swag will include: finisher medal, gender-specific tech shirt, race bag, digital bib and finisher certificate. All 2021 registered participants will be receiving an email regarding their race deferral to 2022.

What is a virtual race? It is still a race but without being around other people on a specific course at a specific timeframe. The awesome part of this is that you don’t have to travel. You can run or walk the course of your choosing while being tracked and there is no time limit.

You will receive more information and specific instructions upon registration at www.marathonbahamas.com

As always, net proceeds will benefit our four charities: CancerSociety of The Bahamas, Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation and Cancer Society of Grand Bahama.

Virtual registration opens on November 1st.

Marathon Bahamas is excited for this 12th annual running despite our not being together.

Information and registration can be found at www.marathonbahamas.com