Rapid Antigen Tests Not To Spot Cases With No Symptoms

HEALTH officials say the rapid antigen tests, which are key to the country’s plan to reopen with relaxed requirements, are not useful in detecting the disease in asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Their comments came as the Bahamas Association of Medical Technologists released a statement yesterday saying the rapid tests should not be sold to businesses and organisations that lack the “necessary capabilities” because of the infection risk.

“Testing should only be done by healthcare professionals who are trained specifically for this purpose,” the BAMT said.

“Increased testing cannot mean a disregard of the guidelines and standards that have been set to keep us all safe. COVID-19 is a highly infectious virus that is still spreading rapidly amongst us… the use of rapid tests must be done with the utmost care and not taken for granted because of its apparent simplicity. This is not a pregnancy test and the risk of infection is extremely high. These kits should not be sold to businesses and organisations without the necessary capabilities.”

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, said during a press conference yesterday that up to 40 percent of COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic.

When asked if the antigen tests can identify the virus in such people, Dr Jessica Edwards, a medical microbiologist at Princess Margaret Hospital, said the test is not recommended for this purpose.

“The Ministry of Health is actively looking at the performance of the rapid antigen diagnostic test for use in our population,” she said.

“We do feel that once the test has been approved and is satisfactory for use, we should be able to use it effectively in symptomatic patients, particularly symptomatic persons being those that are having signs and symptoms that suggest a COVID-19 infection.

“We also think that this test may be useful in the population where contacts have been exposed to cases confirmed to be positive or COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health at this time does not recommend using those tests for the asymptomatic populations or wider screening and so it would not be a useful option at this time.”

Dr Indira Martin, head of the Bahamas National Reference Laboratory, added: “There is a lack of data in that particular population and the recommendation thus far from the WHO has been for use in symptomatic individuals.”

The Bahamas will reopen its borders with relaxed requirements on Sunday in a process that has some differences from the July 1 reopening, after which an explosion of cases and deaths were recorded.

Visitors and returning residents will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test from an accredited lab that is no older than seven days. When they arrive in the country, they will be administered a rapid antigen test.

Those who test negative will be administered the same test five days later.

Visitors and returning residents/citizens will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days after arrival in the country, beginning on November 1.