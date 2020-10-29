Two Held After Car Chase

POLICE arrested two people after being led on a short car chase in New Providence yesterday, according to Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles.

She told The Tribune last night: “Shortly after 1pm, a male entered a food store on Peardale. Armed with a firearm, he held the employees at bay and robbed them of cash before making good his escape.

“A short time later police, acting on information, intercepted a black vehicle and after a short chase, which ended in the Montel Heights area, they arrested two persons.”

She said police recovered some property and a firearm after the suspects were arrested.

She added that an investigation is ongoing and that no one was injured during the incident.