Plp Hits Back On Free Testing

THE Progressive Liberal Party has hit out at Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for his response to questions about calls for free COVID-19 testing.

“Many countries offer free testing to their citizens, including Turks and Caicos,” the PLP said in a statement.

“A successful COVID policy requires a government dedicated to finding and isolating the virus through expanded testing. Instead, his weak testing policy means too many cases go undiagnosed and he can only slow transmission by locking Bahamians up nights and weekends, hurting families and local businesses.

“Once again, as he has since the beginning, the Prime Minister pointed to all the countries who are failing to contain the virus, as if he could use them as a shield from criticism. And once again, we invite him to look at and learn from the success stories, especially in the Caribbean. Get it together, PM. Too much is at stake.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Dr Minnis was asked about potential plans to offer free COVID-19 tests to those who cannot afford them.

In response, he said the government is already providing some free COVID-19 testing.

“I know you’ve heard that statement coming from the leader of the opposition,” Dr Minnis said. “The PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) lives in Alice in Wonderland of fantasies. They must stop using politics and one day face realities.

“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety and survival of our fellow citizens.”

He also said: “Princess Margaret Hospital, the lab, those tests, patients are not charged for those tests now. So, there (is) free testing by the hospital.”

The PLP has frequently called for testing to be expanded and free, along with increased contact tracing, to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.