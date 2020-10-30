‘Shut Us Down To Ensure Safety’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

A Central Eleuthera official says a lockdown is necessary at this time due to rising COVID-19 numbers and increasing quarantine cases.

Central Eleuthera administrator Whelma Colebrook made the statement after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis foreshadowed the possibility of placing restrictions on Eleuthera because of the rise in that island’s COVID-19 cases, which at last report stood at 64.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday from her office in Eleuthera, Ms Colebrook said if the competent authority puts restrictions or lockdowns on that island, she would support the measures.

“I know it might be harsh, but it is for the welfare of the Bahamian people,” Ms. Colebrooke said. “I will support the lockdown. I think a lockdown is very necessary because of the spread of COVID and the fact that it spreads so quickly. Not just for one area, but for the entire mainland, Spanish Wells and Harbour Island. Just to slow the spread down. A few months ago we had none, then we had three and now it has increased to so many and we also have persons in quarantine.

“So for the protection for the Bahamian people and for the Eleutherans, I think Eleuthera needs to shut down for safety purposes. One death is too many. To save lives, the Prime Minister has to do what he has to do to protect the Bahamian people. Based on what the PM is saying, he is the relevant authority and he has to do what he has to do to protect the Bahamian people. I think the only thing the PM is trying to do is protect us and so we have to heed to his protocols.”

Ms Colebrook’s Central Eleuthera district consists of six townships from Savannah Sound to Gregory Town. She welcomes any restriction that will slow the numbers down in her district and has given certain instructions to the people of her area.

“With him putting restrictive measures in place, I think it will be a good idea so we can slow our numbers down,” she said.

“I told them (residents) to make sure that people are practising social distancing, sanitizing their hands and wearing their masks. I also asked them, when they see gatherings, to make sure those persons are spaced out and adhering to the protocols that the Prime Minister has in place. So the Bahamian people are protected.”

With the sudden COVID-19 spread in Eleuthera, there is some speculation the rise in cases came from travel from New Providence. However Ms Colebrook said she doesn’t know the reason behind the rise in cases.

“I cannot say where the spread is coming from at this time,” she said. “Based on information I got from the Health Department right here in Central Eleuthera where we have some 51 persons in quarantine. Out of the 51 we have 31 who have travelled and so at this time I cannot say where the spread came from. I can’t make that judgement.

“With the funerals going on, persons are coming out of Nassau for funerals here in Eleuthera. I cannot say if they are being quarantined. As you know there are 14 day quarantines. Then we have so many borders here in Eleuthera, in terms of the boating system. You have openings in Hatchet Bay and in Governor’s Harbour in the central area.”

As far as preparation for a possible lockdown is concerned, Ms Colebrook said she suspects there will be a mad dash for people to get what they need, however, if the competent authority gives at least three days’ notice, all should go smoothly.

On Wednesday, Dr Minnis said due to increased COVID-19 activity in mainland Eleuthera and surrounding communities of Spanish Wells and Harbour Island, the Ministry of Health will dispatch a team to assess the situation, as was previously done for Bimini.